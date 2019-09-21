Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika creates drama to throw Naira out of the house

In the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik is currently stuck between his two wives Naira and Vedika. While he is still married to naira, he has also got married to Vedika without even realizing. However, Karthik wants to be with his son Kairav. Kartik escapes from his house to meet his son at the Singhania House and spends the night there. Seeing Naira with Kartik, Vedikagets furious and shouts on Kartik angrily.

Kartik also shouts back at her and this makes the situation worse. Later, Vedika’s friend makes her realize that Naira is still Kartik’s wife according to the law. What will Vedika do next? Will she ask Naira and Kartik to get divorced? Watch the video here: