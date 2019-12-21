Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team celebrates 1000 episodes completion of Kaira. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team celebrates 1000 episodes completion of Kaira

TV actors Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and the entire team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrated 1000 episodes completion of the loved jodi Kaira. There is no denying that Naira and Kartik from the Stra Plus show are the most popular characters on Indian television. They enjoy a huge fan base and their jodi has earned many accolades over the years. As ‘Kaira’ completed 1000 episodes, producer raja Shahi along with the team celebrated on the sets by cutting cakes. Shahid also gifted the leading duo flower bouquets and praised them on their work and the success they have achieved with their dedication. Check out the video here -