Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira turns cheerleader for son Kairav

In the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav has once again become the reason of bringing together much-loved couple Kartik and Naira. For Kairav’s football match in school, the two have come together to cheer for their son. On one hand, Naira turns cheerleader with pom-poms in hand to encourage Kairav, on the other hand, Kartik is seen blooming with joy watching the love of his life healthy and happy. However, Kartik and Naira’s happiness is not tolerable by Vedika. The moment she witnesses them sharing a special bond, she gets upsets and tries to build differences between them. Will she be successful in her motives? Watch the video to know more-

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page