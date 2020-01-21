Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naira aka Shivangi Joshi celebrates her parents wedding anniversary

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Naira aka Shivangi Joshi celebrates her parents wedding anniversary

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi threw a lavish party for her parents on the occasion of their 23rd wedding anniversary. The actress gave them a sweet surprise when she took them out in the pretense of a dinner outing but took them to the party she had organized for them. The party was attended by her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actors Shilpa Raizada, Tanmay Shah and others. The actress was seen enjoying with her onscreen son Tanmay at the celebration and dancing with him. On the other hand, she also revealed that she would like to get her parents married once again on their 25th wedding anniversary. Check out the video-

