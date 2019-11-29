Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira beats up Akshat

Longest running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing high voltage drama these days as Akshat has kidnapped Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav. Soon after he asks for money through a video call, Naira and Kartik begin a search for him in the forest. Luckily, they find him and Kartik and Akshay get involved in a big fight. Kartik beats up Akshay for hurting his son but also gets hurt in the process. Just as Akshat tries to strangle Kartik, Naira saves him and beats up Akshat for hurting the love of her life. The incident makes the leading duo realize their love for each other. Will this incident force Kartik and Naira to come together once again?

