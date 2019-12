Image Source : TWITTER Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik gets traumatized as Naira fights for life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: There is sadness all over for the Goenka family as Naira is in a critical condition at the hospital. Kartik is traumatized and is seen behaving in an unnatural manner. The family is extremely upset to see Kartik is such a condition. Watch the video below for full details.