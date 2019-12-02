Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira cry tears of joy as they talk about reunion

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira cry tears of joy as they reunite

One of the most-loved shows of the small screen Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hais is soon going to bring some good news for the fans. It is none other than the reunion of the love birds Kartik and Naira on the screen who have been away from each other from quite a long time. In the upcoming episode of the show, the couple will witness a romantic sequel in which Kartik will ask Naira about the lies she has told him. He wants everyone to know that the two love each other. Meanwhile, Vedika will get the shock of her life when she will hear the conversation between the two lovers. What will happen next? Will Vedika commit suicide? Have a look:

