Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira steal romantic moments, watch adorable video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Latest Update: Ahead of their remarriage, Kartik and Naira can be seen stealing some romamtic moment with one another. It so happens that Dadi doesn't allow Vedika to grind the henna for Kartik and Naira's mehendi ceremony. Dadi tells Naira to do the work instead and when she starts grinding the henna, then Kartik sits next to her and then the lovebirds are seen engaging in a cute and romantic moment.