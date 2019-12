Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik and Naira dazzle at engagement ceremony

The popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has fans glued to their TV screens of late with the precious Kartik and Naira's moments that they had been waiting for quite some time now. The adorable duo is all set to get remarried again and, now their engagement ceremony is in full swing. Kartik and Naira looked stunning in their engagement outfits.