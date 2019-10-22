Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav puts his life in danger. Will Naira be able to save him?

Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to bring in an unexpected twist when Kairav puts his life in danger in order to stay close to his father.

October 22, 2019
The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to bring in an unexpected twist when Kairav puts his life in danger in order to stay close to his father. It is already revealed that Naira will have custody of Kairav and she decides to return to Goa. However, Kairav is against this decision. As the result, he hides behind the statue of Raavan so that Naira can’t find him and he stays close to his father but in the turn of events, he gets stuck. In the nick of time, Naira and Kartik save him from the fire and take a sigh of relief. 

