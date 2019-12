Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ahead of remarriage, Kartik and Naira share love-filled moments

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira are seen engaging in love-filled moments before their remarriage. The lovebirds were seen taking a stroll in the park and, then they sit on a bench and simply gaze at each other. On the other hand, Vedika is reportedly concocting a plan to stop Kartik and Naira's remarriage. Watch our report below for full details: