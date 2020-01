Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudraksh hates Preesha after his brother's death, here's why

Rudraksh and Preesha who are supposed to be the sweethearts in the new show Yeh Hai Chahatein. However, things have begun on an otherwise note. Preesha has confessed to being involved in Rudraksh's brother Rajeev's killing and now, Rudraksh hates her and seen attacking her in the upcoming episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein. Watch the video for full details.