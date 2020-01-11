Vedika tries to normalise equation with Goenka house in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Goenka house is all set for Makar Sankranti celebration, everybody is ready with their kites and Kartik makes his grand entry with dhol. Vedika also reaches to the celebration at the Goenka house and tries to gel in with people of Goenka house but nothing seems to be working for her. VVedika is also worried that her lies will be exposed soon, however, Dr. Pallavi gives her confidence that everything will work out just fine and she doesn't need to worry at all. Meanwhile, love birds Kartik and Naira steal a romantic moment in between all this fuss.