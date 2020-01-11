Vedika tries to normalise equation with Goenka house in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
Goenka house is all geared up for Makar Sankranti celebrations. Vedika also joins Kartik and family in the celebration

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2020 23:18 IST
Goenka house is all set for Makar Sankranti celebration, everybody is ready with their kites and Kartik makes his grand entry with dhol. Vedika also reaches to the celebration at the Goenka house and tries to gel in with people of Goenka house but nothing seems to be working for her. VVedika is also worried that her lies will be exposed soon, however, Dr. Pallavi gives her confidence that everything will work out just fine and she doesn't need to worry at all. Meanwhile, love birds Kartik and Naira steal a romantic moment in between all this fuss. 

