Image Source : INSTAGRAM Patiala Babes: Dhakad Chachi enters to create chaos in Babita's life

Fans are going to witness a new entry in the SONY TV show Patiala Babes. Hanuman’s chachi is all set to enter the show to create more problems for Babita and Minie. The chachi is not someone who can eb easily impressed which will make the mother-daughter’s life difficult. Currently in the show, Babita and her daughter Minnie are undergoing misunderstanding and their relationship is not as strong as it used to be.

On the other hand, actress Paridhi Sharma, who plays Babita in the show, fainted while shooting for the Karwa Chauth sequence. The episode was shot on the occasion of Karwa Chauth on Thursday. Like other married women, Paridhi too observed a fast for her real-life husband. Due to hectic schedule, she felt exhausted and fainted during the shoot.

Talking about the same, Paridhi said: "Yes I did faint on the set, but that was due to slight exhaustion since I was fasting. What a coincidence it was! I was personally observing Karwa Chauth vrat and all the rituals and functions were being shot with me for the show. So, I did not miss out on much even though I was shooting. Having said that, I have decided to take care of myself even more from now."

