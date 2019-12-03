Kundali Bhagya actress Ruhi Chaturvedi gets hitched to Shivendraa. Check photos, videos

Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
TV actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, who plays Sherlin Chopra in popular show Kundali Bhagya, tied the knot to the love of her life, actor Shivendraa.

New Delhi Published on: December 03, 2019 19:28 IST
TV actress Ruhi Chaturvedi, who plays Sherlin Chopra in popular show Kundali Bhagya, tied the knot to the love of her life, actor Shivendraa in the Pink City Jaipur on December 2nd. The actress looked gorgeous in her bridal attire and danced her way to the groom who looked equally splendid in his sherwani. The celebration was graced by her co-stars Anjum Farikh, Abhishek Kapoor and others. The actor enjoyed the celebrations to the fullest and dances their hearts out. Check out her wedding celebration here-

Ruhi and Shivendraa got engaged in August this year and since both are from Rajasthan, they decided to tie the knot at Jaipur’s Nazar Bagh Palace. Revealing her love story to TOI in an interview earlier, Ruhi said, "Shivendraa and I have been friends for 13 years, but the thought of marrying each other never crossed our minds till our families suggested it. My father met his father and things fell into place. So, despite knowing each other for so long, we are getting into an arranged marriage (smiles)."

 

