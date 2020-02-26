Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Will Anurag murder Prerna in real or is there a new twist?

One of the most popular Television daily soaps Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is soon going to witness an unbelievable twist in the tale. As per a new promo of the show, a new drama is going to unfold in the lives of Anurag aka Parth Samthaana and Prerna aka Erica Fernandes. This will happen when Anurag will regain his memory and Prerna will give birth to baby Sneha. Soon a new angle in the story will come when while having a conversation on the terrace Anurag will ask Prerna if she could ie for him to which she agrees. Next, Anurag will be seen pushing her down from the terrace saying die. Have a look at what's going to happen next.

Will Prerna die in real?

