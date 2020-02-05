Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik-Naira and Dadi come face to face again in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing an interesting plot twist these days as Naira’s closest Luv and Kush have become the reason of her heartbreak. In the latest update, Trisha is all set to recover and get discharged from the hospital. However, Dadi has refused to give permission for Trisha’s stay at Goenka house which has brought her face to face with Kartik and Naira once again. Naira tried to make her understand that Trisha is her responsibility and needs to stay with her until she recovers completely but dadi doesn’t want to listen. Will this become the reason to another separation in the show?