Guddan, AJ host grand birthday bash for Alisha

Guddan, AJ share a romantic moment

Members of the Jindal house are prepping up to celebrate the 18th birthday of Alisha. Guddan and AJ host a grand birthday party for Alisha and during the preparation of the bash, the couple shares a romantic moment. During the preparation of Alisha's birthday bash, Guddan slips but AJ saves her from falling and catches her midway. In the episode, a new character also makes her entry and AJ is seen involved in pushing him and the family member are shocked and aren't able to figure out what is happening it is later revealed that new character is AJ's old friend Vikrant Goyal who has come back to meet his friend.