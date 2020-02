Image Source : TWITTER Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega: Guddan's co-star gets mesmerized by her beauty

There is much happening in the upcoming episode of Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega. Guddan, the superstar has everyone's hearts set on fire including her co-star. During AJ's wedding anniversary bash, the co-star tries to flirt and touch her inappropriately. She hits back sternly and, saves herself from the sticky situation. Watch the video below for full details: