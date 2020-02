Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega: AJ can't stop thinking about Guddan at his wedding anniversary bash

AJ is extremely emotional and gets heavily drunk on seeing Guddan at his wedding anniversary bash in the upcoming episode of Guddan-Tumse Na Ho Paayega. During the cake cutting ceremony, AJ offers the first bite to Guddan and not Antara, which takes everyone by surprise. Watch the video for full details.