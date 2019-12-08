Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel attend Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wrap-up party

Ekta Kapoor's much talked about show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein after six years is all set to bid adieu to its viewers. The family drama starring Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Anita Hassanandani and Aly Goni in the lead has been among the top favourite shows of Indian television. Now, the team attended the show's wrap-up party in style.

Recently Karan Patel who became a household name with his character of Raman Bhalla had penned a heartfelt message on his Instagram account about the show. Karan shared a picture of himself with co-star Divyanka aka Ishita and wrote that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been special to him in several ways.