Choti Sardarni actress Nimrit Kaur opens up on her TV journey, watch video

Television actress Nimrit Kaur, who plays the role of Meher in Choti Sardarni, opened up about her TV journey in an exclusive chat with Saas Bahu Aur Suspense. Nimrit's parents were also a part of the interview who spoke about Nimrit's childhood, college days and her overall journey.

"Acting is one profession that allows you to experiment with your look. With 'Choti Sarrdaarni', I got the opportunity to get into the skin of multiple characters," Nimrit said.

Be it ethnic, western or even themed costumes, Nimrit has been seen donning a variety of looks on the show. During a honeymoon track shot in Serbia, Mehar chose a slick looking, colorful winter coats. Next, she wore the costume of a police officer for a sequence wherein she escapes unlawful arrest.

She is also seen posing as a Sikh man when it is time to trick her own mother and help her brother marry the girl of his dreams. In the spirit of Christmas, she wore a Santa Claus costume to entertain her on-screen son Param on his annual school picnic. She also wore a Burkha when she had to walk through a crowded marketplace with a bag full of gold coins in the Colors show.

She added: "Although sometimes it can be challenging, I am extremely happy with the results. I hope to play more such parts in the future and make the audience beam with emotions every single time."