Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Vibhuti gets beaten up by Angoori Bhabhi, find out why

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Latest Update: It's the curious case of two 'Vibhutis' in the upcoming episode of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Vibhuti's imposter Kallu is creating chaos and unfortunately, Vibhuti is being blamed for it all. It so happens that Kallu teases Angoori Bhabhi and Vibhuti gets thrashed for it.