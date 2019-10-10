Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
Anita Hassanandani's glam photoshoot with Rohit Reddy cannot be missed

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are currently seen in celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

October 10, 2019
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy

Television celebrity couple Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are enthralling audience with their performances in Nach Baliye 9. The couple are experimenting every week to reach the finale. Amidst their hectic practice sessions, the couple took out time for a glam photoshoot.

From posing in a bathtub to a lift, the couple not only experimented with their style but also with the props and locations. While for Rohit, the photoshoot was 'bold, different and unique', for Anita, it was completely different from their personality.

