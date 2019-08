Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update August 9: Kartik runs away from wedding, is Naira the reason?

You can expect a twist in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The stage is all set for Kartik and Vedika's wedding. The family and guests are all dressed in the finest of clothes as they wait for the union of Kartik and Vedika. However, Kartik goes missing from his own wedding, which sends panic attacks to everyone. The bride-to-be Vedika tears up and all family members also get worried as Kartik is nowhere to be seen.

Kartk, on the other hand is missing Naira