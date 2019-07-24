Wednesday, July 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kairav reunite Naira and Kartik? Watch SBAS video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Kairav reunite Naira and Kartik? Watch SBAS video

Will Kartik and Naira finally reunite in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Watch this video to know.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2019 17:15 IST
Representative News Image

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ongoing track has kept the audience glued but they are sad as well. The hardcore fans of the show are waiting for the reunion of Naira and Kartik, who have parted ways due to unavoidable circumstances. The makers have kept the audience hopeful by reuniting Kartik and Naira through a dream sequence. Time to time, Kartik and Naira cross each other's paths but destiny has some other plan for them, hence, they fail to meet. In the latest episode, you will see Kartik and Naira in the same hospital but will they meet? Well, you will get the answer only if you watch the show. However, let us tell you that Kairav spots Kartik and follows him. 

Without further ado, watch the video below.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIulia Vantur celebrates 39th birthday with close friends and family, check out pictures Next Story  