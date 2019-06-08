Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Preview: Naira moves to Goa to become Yoga instructor, imagines life with Kartik 

Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Naira has faked her own death to escape her husband Kartik. She flies to Goa to start her new life as a Yoga instructor.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken another five year leap. In the last episode, we saw Kartik doubting Naira's character which pushes the latter to leave her home in the wee hours of the night. On her way to nowhere, Naira accidentally steps on a land mine, killing herself. It turns out that Naira has faked her own death to escape Kartik. On the other hand, the entire Goenka and Singhaniya family is lamenting the tragic death of Naira. Kartik is blaming himself for her death. In this latest SBAS segment, we see that Naira has become a Yoga instructor in Goa. While teaching Yoga to her pupil, she starts imagining a life with Kartik. While daydreaming, Naira breaks down in front of her students. 

Naira has left Kartik to start a new life in Goa. She has moved away from her husband but is dearly missing her. A couple of months ago, Naira left Kartik and moved to Mumbai where she enrolled herself for an MBA program. 

On a related note, a new character Vedika will be entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pankhuri Awasthy is making her small screen comeback with YRKKH. She will be paired opposite Kartik and will reportedly become the new woman in his life. She has started shooting for the show and shared a few pictures from the sets. There are reports that the actress playing Gayatri is also quitting the show. Another TV actress will be roped in to play her role. Mohena Kumari Singh is also reported to quit the show soon. 

