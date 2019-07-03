Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira to reveal the truth about Kartik to their son Kairav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira to reveal the truth about Kartik to their son Kairav

Popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to witness the biggest twist as Naira will reveal the truth about Kartik to their son Kairav in the upcoming episodes.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2019 23:45 IST
Representative News Image

Naira to reveal the truth about Kartik to their son Kairav

Popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to witness the biggest twist as Naira will reveal the truth about Kartik to their son Kairav in the upcoming episodes. Going by the current plotline, fans are already enjoying the father-son relationship of Kairav and Kartik who love spending time with each other. The latest promo of the show has already revealed that Naira will spot Kartik at the exhibition and will broke down. She will also tell the truth to Kirav after which he will become the force who will bring Kartik and Naira together. The upcoming episode will show Naira coming home and witnessing Kairav playing along with Kartik. She would want to come to Kartik but will look them from a distance. During the drama, she will also see a dream wherein Kartik, Kairav and Naira are happily living with each other and enjoying some cute moments. Check the video below for more updates-

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySunny Leone, Diljit Dosanjh’s song Crazy Habibi Vs Decent Munda from Arjun Patiala is the latest party anthem Next Story  