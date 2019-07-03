Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira to reveal the truth about Kartik to their son Kairav

Naira to reveal the truth about Kartik to their son Kairav

Popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to witness the biggest twist as Naira will reveal the truth about Kartik to their son Kairav in the upcoming episodes. Going by the current plotline, fans are already enjoying the father-son relationship of Kairav and Kartik who love spending time with each other. The latest promo of the show has already revealed that Naira will spot Kartik at the exhibition and will broke down. She will also tell the truth to Kirav after which he will become the force who will bring Kartik and Naira together. The upcoming episode will show Naira coming home and witnessing Kairav playing along with Kartik. She would want to come to Kartik but will look them from a distance. During the drama, she will also see a dream wherein Kartik, Kairav and Naira are happily living with each other and enjoying some cute moments. Check the video below for more updates-