Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira celebrates birthday with son Kairav

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira will be seen celebrating her birthday with her son Kairav. The little munchkin has in store several surprises for his mother on her special day. Naira who has now become Tina might have forgotten her birthday but her little one made sure that his mother got the best surprise on her birthday. Watch the video below to know more