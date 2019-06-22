Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira and Kartik's son Kairav gets kidnapped

Popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to witness a major twist as Naira and Kartik's son Kairav will get kidnapped. Shivangi Joshi, who plays Naira, will be in great distress as she won't be able to find her son. Here's what will happedn- Kairav will reach the railway station in order to get information about his father or to find him when a few goons will manipulate him into going with them and they will kidnap him. While there is a lot of tension happening the most popular show, the star cast is having quite a gala time off screen. The whole star cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai reached at Shilpa Raizada's house to enjoy their lunch together. On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi has also ticked another box from her wishlist as she recorded her first song. The actress recorded a lulluby for her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and even got emotional in the process.