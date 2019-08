Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makers have introduced an interesting track to keep its viewers glued. Naira and Kartik have finally met, however, they are staying apart due to circumstances. Kartik is now married to Vedika, hence, he cannot come close to Naira. However, their little one, Kairav, is unintentionally bringing his parents closer to each other. This is undoubtedly making Vedika feel insecure. Watch the video below.