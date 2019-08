Image Source : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik bonds with son Kairav as Naira looks on

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the audience will witness a sweet bonding between Kartik and his son Kairav in the presence of Naira. Kairav, who has been unwell for quite some time now, refuses to take his medicines. So, parents Kartik and Naira engage in some goofy moments to make Kairav eat the medicines.