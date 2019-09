Image Source : TWITTER Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 3000 episodes: Watch how team celebrated the milestone

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular and cult shows and even though it started 10 years back it has almost always managed to garner high TRPs and love from the viewers. For the unversed, the series has completed 3000 episodes and the same is a huge milestone. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team celebrated the big feat with full enthusiasm. There was cake, fun and party as the team came together for the celebration bash. Watch the video below and witness all the fun.