Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi plays dhol as team bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira plays the drum with the entire team of the show as she bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa. The entire star cast of the show displayed great enthusiasm and danced their way! Surprisingly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about to complete 3000 episodes soon. The entire star cast is excited about the big achievement.

All the actors were seen having fun as they head for Ganpati Visarjan. Watch video!

