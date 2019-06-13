Image Source : INDIA TV Exclusive: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif reveal interesting secrets about their film Bharat

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat has already garnered much praise from the audience and is ruling at the box office. The lead duo is here with Saas. Bahu Aur Suspense to reveal many interesting details about the film. From talking about the director Ali Abbas Zafar to the trending songs of the film, Salman Khan had a lot of scoops to share with his fans about the film. Bharat has already garnered approx 175 crores on the box office and is not ready to calm down. Saas, Bahu Aur Suspense host Charul Malik asked the two superstars about their experience of working on the period drama.

Here are the excerpts from the interview with Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

How do you feel about the extraordinary response that Bharat is receiving at the box-office?

"It feels really nice and I am extremely happy. All the hard work that Bharat team has put in has been welcomed by the audience and we are glad for that", said Salman Khan.

Where in India would you like to visit?

While Katrina Kaif that she would love to visit her favourite resort in Rajasthan, Salman Khan said that he would love to be in Panvel, where his farmhouse is located.

What is the one thing about Salman Khan that you don't like?

"Maybe sometimes when he comes to sets a little late, only that and nothing else", Katrina Kaif said.

What about your marriage plans?

"Everything will happen in slow motion", joked Salman Khan referring to the popular Bharat Slow Motion Song, which also features Disha Patani.

Do you agree that TV is equal to big screens?

"The small screen is actually bigger and larger than the big screens. Television is one of the most powerful media at present", said Salman Khan.

What is your message to the Indian cricket team for World Cup 2019?

"All the very best to the Indian cricket team and I am very happy that they watched Bharat and appreciated it", said Salman Khan.

Watch the Full Interview Here: