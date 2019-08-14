Niti Taylor's engagement updates, Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan afraid of crocodile and more

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Niti Taylor has got engaged to her boyfriend Parikshit Bawa. The couple recently shared their engagement and mehndi pictures which are going viral on the web. Not just this, Karishma Tanna and Adaa Khan who have participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, shared a video in which they are frightened to see a crocodile. Is there next task based on a crocodile? Angad Hasija who rose to fame after his role in Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, aired on Star Plus is much in news for his nude photoshoot. The pictures of the actors have set the internet on the blaze. Watch the video to know more!

Kulfi and Amyra who are often seen fighting with each other, are actually each other's good friend. Both the kids were recently spotted having fun on the sets of Kulfi Kummar Bajewala!

