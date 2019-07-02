Naira wants to distance Kartik and Kairav from each other

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after facing the leap of 5 years has been coming up with new twists and tales every time. Naira who is living with her son Kairav in Goa, has kept the identity of his father hidden. Kartik, who is unaware of who Kairav is, builds a connection with the baby. Naira who has now seen Kartik in Goa, wants him to stay away from Kairav. She does not want Kairav to know who is his real father. But why is Naira doing so?

According to Kartik and his family, Naira died in a car accident and thereafter Kartik has moved on in his life. The upcoming episode will reveal whether Kairav and Kartik will get to know about each other or will they be separated again? For more updates from the daily soap keep watching the space.