Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya hosts birthday bash, Shivangi Joshi & other celebs attend (VIDEO)

Shraddha Arya celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Alam Makkar and friends including Shivangi Joshi and Shashank Vyas.

New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2019 22:30 IST
 Shraddha Arya's birthday bash

Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya, who is currently seen in Nach Baliye 9 along with her boyfriend Alam Makkar turned a year older on August 17. The TV actress rang in her birthday with her close ones at midnight. Besides cutting a two-tiered cake, Shraddha grooved with her friends. Shivangi Joshi, Shashank Vyas, Adhvik Mahajan, Anjum Fakih and other celebs arrived to celebrate her birthday. Shraddha also sang birthday song for herself. The actress had a gala time with her gang. Check out the video below:

