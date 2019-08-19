Image Source : INSTAGARM Kasautii Zindagii Kay preview: Prerna and Mr. Bajaj dances on romantic number on Kuki's birthday bash

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is at its peak presently in terms of TRP due to the series of events taking place in the movie. After Mr. Bajaj and Prerna got married, Anurag Basu is heartbroken and could not hold himself. He is angry and is motivated to make Mr. Rishabh Bajaj's life hell. After Anurag took over Mr. Baja's mansion, the later too played the masterstroke and started living in Basu's home. Sharing the same roof, Anurag finds it difficult to overcome Prerna and her lies. Not just this, he could not tolerate that Mr. Bajaj and Prerna share the same bed.

Recently after Anurag has gone to London for a business meeting, Mr. Bajaj throws a birthday bash for his daughter. Prerna who has occupied a dear place in Kuki's heart manages the birthday party. She looks absolutely breathtaking in a red saree. in the upcoming episode, Kuki will ask Mr. Bajaj and Prerna to dance on a romantic number. Admitting to her wishes, the couple performs their first dance together.

Meanwhile, when the entire focus was on Prerna, Mr. Bajaj and Anurag Basu, Sharda and Tanvi have been plotting against Prerna. They both expressed their dislike towards her as Tanvi wants to get married to Mr. Bajaj for money, power, and status. They both revealed their wicked plans of killing Prerna and getting rid of her.

Tanvi and Sharda planned to use Prerna's mother Veena Sharma to break their marriage. We all know that no one is accepting Prerna's decision to get married to Mr. Rishabh Bajaj. Thus, Sharda cuts a rope of a wooden chandelier which fell on Mr. Rishabh Bajaj's head. Now, all this is done by Sharda, Rishabh Bajaj's aunt but the blame will be shifted on to Veena as she was standing near the wooden structure's rope. The scene is viewed as if Veena attempted to murder Bajaj as she dislikes him.

Will people support Veena or will send her to jail?

