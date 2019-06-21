Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan to return as Komolika, watch video

Image Source : TWITTER Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan to returns as Komolika, watch video

Hina Khan aka Komolika is finally back on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the vamp is all set to team up with Mr Bajaj to stop Anurag from marrying Prerna. In an upcoming episode of the show, Komolika will be handing over certain documents to Bajaj (played by Karan Singh Grover), who tells her that the documents might destroy her husband to which she says that she wants to ruin their lives forever. The upcoming episode will also witness Veena getting arrested for apparently stealing a necklace from the Basu house. Well, this is where it all begins! Watch the video below to know more.

When Hina Khan had entered Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, fans were super excited to see the transition from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Akshara to that of Komolika. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay was faring well on the TRP charts and viewers were loving their stylish Komolika but sadly, Hina had to exit the show due to prior commitments because she had to attend the 72nd Cannes Film Festival and also, shoot for her films. However, it seems Hina Khan as Komolika is back in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to steal the thunder.