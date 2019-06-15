Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Big twist in Anurag and Prerna's engagement ceremony. Watch video

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

In Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, a lot of chaos is happening ahead of much-awaited Mr. Bajaj's arrival. Karan Singh Grover is all set to stage his comeback into television world after six years by reprising the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj. However, before that Prerna and Anurag are busy in their engagement ceremony but there can't be any happiness in Indian TV shows without a dramatic twist. Mohini, who dislikes Prerna, played 'tradition' game to break this marriage. She kept fish along with kangans in the shagun box meant for Prerna. What followed was obviously a lot of melodrama. Watch the video to know more.