Friday, August 16, 2019
     
  Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi shouts at Rohit after he gets admitted in hospital

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi shouts at Rohit after he gets admitted in hospital

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum features Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover as lead pair. Check out the video.

Published on: August 16, 2019 22:07 IST
Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is being loved by fans. Its lead pair Sonakshi and Rohit played by Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover respectively have become viewers' favourite. The love between the duo is blooming and in the upcoming episode, you will see that Rohit gets a dose of his own medicine. Yes, you read that right.

Rohit meets with an accident after driving in an inebriated state. Sonakshi takes him to the hospital and scolds him for such irresponsible behaviour. Meanwhile, Rohit, who is admitted in his own hospital gets annoyed when his staffs don't pay heed to him. Check out this interesting clip.

