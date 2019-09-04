Image Source : TWITTER Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi and Rohit celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Latest Update: Sonakshi Rastogi aka Dipika Kakar has fallen into a big trap in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. While Sonakshi has found herself surrounded with problems, her fake boyfriend Rohit Sippy stood by her and gave her courage to fight back. In the upcoming episodes, Sonakshi will be seen gearing up for her favorite festival Ganesh Chaturthi. She will celebrate the auspicious occasion with Rohit and his family. With the blessing of Lord Ganesha, Sonakshi will also be declared free of the controversy related to the killing of Mhatre’s wife. Check out the following video to get a sneak peek into Sonakshi and Rohit’s celebartions.

