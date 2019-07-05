Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Dr Rohit saves Sonakshi aka Dipika Kakar Ibrahim from electric shock

Dr Rohit saves Sonakshi aka Dipika Kakar Ibrahim from electric shock

Dipika Kakar is back on television and how. The actress, who rose to fame with her appearance in the long-running TV show Sasural Simar Ka, is currently seen as Sonakshi in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which has been introduced by Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan. The actress is seen opposite actor Karan V Grover. Just from the first episode, the show has been garnering much praise from the audience and Dipika Kakar is much-admired as Sonakshi. In the show, Sonakshi is a popular actress who will eventually fall in love Dr. Rohit played by Karan Grover. While the love track between the two characters hasn’t started yet, in the upcoming episodes, Dr Rohit will be seen saving Sonakshi from an electric shock. What happens is Sonakshi will be seen performing at a fashion show when her ex-boyfriend will try to harm her by throwing an electric wire. However, Dr. Rohit will get to know about the plan and will save her. Will this mark the beginning of their love story? Only time will tell!