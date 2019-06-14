Friday, June 14, 2019
     
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal to participate in Nach Baliye season 9?

Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to be the celebrity couple on the dance reality show, Nach Baliye season 9.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2019 22:24 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal to participate in Nach Baliye season 9?

Miss Mohini is back with the latest gossips from television. Recently, Hina Khan has stolen all the limelight. She has reached the heights of success as she walked the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2019. Since Star Plus is back with another season of Nach Baliye, there has been news around Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to be the celebrity couple on the show. According to the sources, Hina Khan met the makers of Nach Baliye season 9. However, the confirmation about her participation in the show is still a mystery. Besides Hina Khan, Madhurima Tuli – Vishal Aditya Singh, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva,  Pearl V Puri - Hiba Nawab, are expected to be the part of the show. Watch the video to know more!

