Happy 4th Birthday, SBAS: Watch LIVE

Happy 4th Birthday Saas Bahu Aur Suspense (SBAS)

Happy Birthday, SBAS: It’s been 4 Years of Saas Bahu Aur Suspense (SBAS), India TV’s popular entertainment show, has completed glorious four years today. The show has made a home in many hearts with the love of all the fans and sky-high TRPs. From latest gossips about their favorite TV stars to the upcoming twists in the popular serials, fans get informed about everything in the world of television. Host Charul Malik treats the viewers with the latest twists and out-of-the-box stories from the small screen daily at 2:30 pm on India TV Channel.

Charul keeps the viewers hooked to Saas Bahu Aur Suspense by showcasing different looks daily and brings the crispiest of gossips for the fans. This is the reason that SBAS has achieved great milestones in a short span. The show has made a special place not just in the hearts of the viewers, but TV actors and actresses as well. They are also celebrating the four years of the show in the most fun way. From Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi to Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya, all the celebrities are raising a toast on four years of Saas Bahu Aur Suspense either by cutting a cake and having a super time together.

Watch 4 years celebration of Saas Bahu Aur Suspense LIVE here-

The reason that SBAS has become so popular among the viewers because it brings the latest information about the TV celebs and shows to the audience in the most innovative way. It never lets the viewers get bored as it entertains them with special stories like celebrities’ day out, Bollywood gossips in the words of Bollywood Bhai and other segments. It is hard to switch the channel when SBAS is running on TV.