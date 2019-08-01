Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush's grand launch in Ayodhya will leave you amazed. Watch video

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush launched in Ayodhya

Colors has launched a new mythological show Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush in a grand way in Ayodhya. The show stars Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania in the titular roles of Ram and Sita respectively. Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush will replace Manav Gohil and Chahat Tewani starrer Kesari Nandan. The show is basically a recreation of the journey of Ram and Sita through the lens of Luv and Kush. ''An artistic rendition of the revered Hindu scripture, Ramayan, the magnum opus with Ram and Sita at its center will bring alive the virtues of faith, love, bravery, brotherhood and sacrifice,'' read the statement released by the makers. The show will go on air at 8:30 PM from August 5. Meanwhile, you have a glimpse of its launch ceremony.