Gathbandhan: Raghu and Danak's Mehendi ceremony in full swing, watch video

Raghu and Danak will have a surreal moment of love.

June 18, 2019
Gathbandhan, the popular Colors show produced by Jay Productions is headed towards the wedding of Raghu (Abrar Qazi) and Dhanak (Shruti Sharma). The wedding will happen in a big scale and will follow Gujarati and Marathi culture. Raghu and Dhanak who are very much in love will enjoy a cozy romantic moment. However, the sequence will have a twist as their hands will be hand-cuffed together. Amidst the rituals, Raghu will handcuff Dhanak’s hand with his hand. The two of them will have an eye to eye contact and will have a surreal moment of love. Watch the video below to know more.

