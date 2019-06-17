Image Source : INSTAGRAM DD2 Challenge: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter flaunt their dance moves, watch video

Ever since Dhadak released, the newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter had been the talk of the town. Speaking about Janhvi, she is one of the most star popular kids and is currently trending as she took a Dance Deewane 2 challenge, which director Shashank Khaitan gave her. She was seen wearing a pink sports bra with white hot shorts, showing off the washboard abs.

Ishaan Khatter also took on the DD2 challenge in style.

The #DD2challenge was started by Madhuri Dixit to promote the reality show, in which she started a chain of celebs, asking them to put up a short dance video. Madhuri and Shashank are both on the judges’ panel of Dance Deewane 2. For more details, watch the video below.