Wednesday, July 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Bollywood Bhai Special: Katrina Kaif celebrates 36th birthday, Kareena Kapoor's fees for judging Dance India Dance revealed

Bollywood Bhai Special: Katrina Kaif celebrates 36th birthday, Kareena Kapoor's fees for judging Dance India Dance revealed

Bollywood Bhai Special: Katrina Kaif celebrates 36th birthday, Kareena Kapoor's fees for judging Dance India Dance revealed and many more latest news from Bollywood town.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2019 23:11 IST
Representative News Image

Bollywood Bhai Special: Katrina Kaif celebrates the 36th birthday, Kareena Kapoor's fees for judging Dance India Dance revealed

Bollywood Bhai brings the latest gossips and news from the Bollywood industry. Bharat actress Katrina Kaif turns 36 years old and she is celebrating her birthday in Mexico. Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and more pour wishes to the beautiful lady. Not just this, Kareena Kapoor's per-episode fees of judging Dance India Dance has been revealed. She is getting a handsome cheque of Rs. 3 crores per episode to judge the show. Since Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for the movie, her absence from is show is compensated by Karisma Kapoor. This week Malaika Arora will be filling in for Kareena Kapoor's absence!

Watch the video to get the latest update from the Bollywood Industry.

Click Here For More Latest SBAS News

 

 

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySalman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday by sharing adorable still from Bharat Next Story Sara Ali Khan dedicates a post to her Guru, shares a picture with a thank you note  