Bollywood Bhai Special: Katrina Kaif celebrates 36th birthday, Kareena Kapoor's fees for judging Dance India Dance revealed

Bollywood Bhai Special: Katrina Kaif celebrates the 36th birthday, Kareena Kapoor's fees for judging Dance India Dance revealed

Bollywood Bhai brings the latest gossips and news from the Bollywood industry. Bharat actress Katrina Kaif turns 36 years old and she is celebrating her birthday in Mexico. Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, and more pour wishes to the beautiful lady. Not just this, Kareena Kapoor's per-episode fees of judging Dance India Dance has been revealed. She is getting a handsome cheque of Rs. 3 crores per episode to judge the show. Since Kareena Kapoor is busy shooting for the movie, her absence from is show is compensated by Karisma Kapoor. This week Malaika Arora will be filling in for Kareena Kapoor's absence!

